Workiva Inc. (WK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $87.50

The price of Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) closed at $87.50 in the last session, down -3.87% from day before closing price of $91.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995493 shares were traded. WK stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 604.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 59.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 59.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Klindt Jill sold 15,000 shares for $90.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,353,000 led to the insider holds 84,399 shares of the business.

CROW MICHAEL M sold 4,000 shares of WK for $360,800 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 14,943 shares after completing the transaction at $90.20 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ziegler Brandon, who serves as the EVP, CLO, CAO & Secretary of the company, sold 10,818 shares for $87.67 each. As a result, the insider received 948,414 and left with 97,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 875.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -70.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $104.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WK traded on average about 382.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.13M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.2M to a low estimate of $149.78M. As of the current estimate, Workiva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $131.55M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.99M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $537.88M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $739.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $763.22M and the low estimate is $714.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.