Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Stock Closes down -2.10% on Wednesday Trading

After finishing at $13.31 in the prior trading day, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $13.03, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644185 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $21.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Leibel Matthew sold 360 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,965 led to the insider holds 72,803 shares of the business.

Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares of XMTR for $703,045 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,582 shares after completing the transaction at $35.15 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Rallo James M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $34.22 each. As a result, the insider received 342,245 and left with 18,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 740.07M and an Enterprise Value of 722.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 817.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $100.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.9M to a low estimate of $100.15M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.67M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.34M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.05M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $601.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650M and the low estimate is $554.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.