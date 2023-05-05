6 analysts offer recommendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) stock

The price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $21.25 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $21.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172914 shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Wehr Craig sold 1,442 shares for $23.17 per share. The transaction valued at 33,411 led to the insider holds 82,640 shares of the business.

Jackson Rodney sold 970 shares of ZWS for $22,475 on Feb 16. The SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development now owns 119,778 shares after completing the transaction at $23.17 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Troutman Michael, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 808 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 18,721 and left with 32,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZWS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.10B. As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $32.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZWS traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.73M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.28, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $393M. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.3M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $284.2M, an estimated increase of 38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $401.56M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.18M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.