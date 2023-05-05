A correction may be in store for Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares?

In the latest session, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) closed at $12.54 down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $12.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2805114 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Loo Wade bought 4,000 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 47,800 led to the insider holds 8,059 shares of the business.

Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares of HTGC for $1,416,000 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 946,621 shares after completing the transaction at $14.16 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Loo Wade, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 375 and bolstered with 3,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B. As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTGC has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 130.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.60M, compared to 9.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTGC is 1.56, from 1.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.94M to a low estimate of $91.7M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.16M, an estimated increase of 57.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.16M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $57.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $488.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.69M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531.1M and the low estimate is $393.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.