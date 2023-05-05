A correction may be in store for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares?

After finishing at $28.61 in the prior trading day, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) closed at $28.51, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4126195 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SU now has a Market Capitalization of 42.90B and an Enterprise Value of 53.00B. As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.35M, compared to 37.73M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SU’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.88, compared to 1.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 39.20% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.79 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.13B to a low estimate of $7.39B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.13B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.23B, a decrease of -24.00% less than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.19B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.74B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.13B and the low estimate is $22.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.