A glimpse at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) was $1.41 for the day, up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354065 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $1.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Looker Benjamin sold 1,290 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,641 led to the insider holds 83,663 shares of the business.

Foody Joanne M. sold 938 shares of ESPR for $1,192 on Apr 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 127,064 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 115 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 147 and left with 70,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 110.08M and an Enterprise Value of 204.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8053.

Shares Statistics:

ESPR traded an average of 4.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.41M with a Short Ratio of 15.41M, compared to 18.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.30% and a Short% of Float of 22.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.44 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.22M to a low estimate of $18.36M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.63M, an increase of 36.00% over than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.77M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $383.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $137.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 231.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.