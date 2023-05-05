A glimpse at Grab Holdings Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.98, up 3.83% from its previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9283785 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 13, 2023, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.20 to $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0902.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRAB traded 13.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.66B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 94.91M with a Short Ratio of 94.91M, compared to 96.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $482.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $514M to a low estimate of $413M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $228M, an estimated increase of 111.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.1M, an increase of 62.30% less than the figure of $111.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.