A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

The closing price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) was $3.80 for the day, up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909908 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 12, 2023, Fox Advisors started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.10B and an Enterprise Value of 8.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9963, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7874.

Shares Statistics:

PSNY traded an average of 2.93M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.78B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.00M. Insiders hold about 47.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 6.85M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.