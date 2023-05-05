ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $21.55

As of close of business last night, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.55, up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $21.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134763 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when DAVIS STEPHEN sold 7,806 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 165,331 led to the insider holds 108,297 shares of the business.

KIM AUSTIN D. sold 917 shares of ACAD for $19,422 on May 01. The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary now owns 25,513 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On May 01, another insider, Teehan Brendan, who serves as the EVP, COO, Head of Commercial of the company, sold 548 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 11,607 and left with 9,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $21.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACAD traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.61M, compared to 8.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $120.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.9M to a low estimate of $115M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.47M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.89M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800M and the low estimate is $599.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.