Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) closed at $0.88 in the last session, down -9.02% from day before closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0875 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525538 shares were traded. ATXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATXG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.19M and an Enterprise Value of 15.79M. As of this moment, Addentax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 441.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXG has reached a high of $656.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0185, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1231.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATXG traded on average about 374.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.42M. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 66.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 56.38k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.