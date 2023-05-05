Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) was $82.80 for the day, down -3.45% from the previous closing price of $85.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511177 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $182.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when TALLEY KEVIN C sold 22,006 shares for $89.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,291 led to the insider holds 40,019 shares of the business.

HARVEY DARIN S. sold 614 shares of WMS for $58,690 on Dec 02. The EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics now owns 4,600 shares after completing the transaction at $95.59 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, HARVEY DARIN S., who serves as the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of the company, sold 1,710 shares for $93.41 each. As a result, the insider received 159,726 and left with 5,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.56B and an Enterprise Value of 7.44B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.83.

Shares Statistics:

WMS traded an average of 981.55K shares per day over the past three months and 576.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 3.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, WMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $4.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $574.27M to a low estimate of $541M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.19M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.47M, a decrease of -13.30% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $816M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.88M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.