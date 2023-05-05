Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) expected to report EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed the day trading at $2.77 down -11.78% from the previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4629531 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 28.09B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7512.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATUS traded about 4.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATUS traded about 6.68M shares per day. A total of 456.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.08M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 35.87M with a Short Ratio of 35.87M, compared to 32.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 18.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.25B and the low estimate is $8.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.