Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The closing price of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) was $1.37 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2141925 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3993 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.30 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 552.32M and an Enterprise Value of 252.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4214.

Shares Statistics:

AMRN traded an average of 3.58M shares per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 404.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.86M with a Short Ratio of 23.86M, compared to 18.89M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $76.4M. As of the current estimate, Amarin Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $94.44M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.07M, a decrease of -11.50% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.19M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446M and the low estimate is $241.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.