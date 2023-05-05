Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) closed the day trading at $14.53 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $15.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532666 shares were traded. AMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

MKM Partners Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 19, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Smith R Sharon bought 1,000 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 10,050 led to the insider holds 56,183 shares of the business.

PRIEUR C JAMES bought 10,000 shares of AMBC for $84,306 on May 13. The Director now owns 55,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.43 per share. On May 13, another insider, PRIEUR C JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,004 shares for $8.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,284 and bolstered with 65,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 690.63M and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. As of this moment, Ambac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBC has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBC traded about 462.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBC traded about 464.53k shares per day. A total of 45.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.12M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.72M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $58.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.06M to a low estimate of $58.06M. As of the current estimate, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119M, an estimated decrease of -51.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.02M, a decrease of -36.00% over than the figure of -$51.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.02M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505M, down -53.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.51M and the low estimate is $270.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.