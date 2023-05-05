AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $5.92 in the last session, up 3.14% from day before closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24605075 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Antara Capital LP sold 955,190 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,451,889 led to the insider holds 154,451,533 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC for $1,907,764 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 155,406,723 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $1.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,310,000 and left with 156,670,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMC traded on average about 35.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 137.47M with a Short Ratio of 137.47M, compared to 127.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 26.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $941.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $892.8M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $785.7M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.