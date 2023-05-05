American Express Company (AXP) Records 3.98 million Shares Traded, Reaches $151.25 High

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) closed the day trading at $148.81 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $152.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3983987 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $180 from $182 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $186.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $134.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares for $174.52 per share. The transaction valued at 952,187 led to the insider holds 7,045 shares of the business.

Herena Monique sold 15,217 shares of AXP for $2,635,280 on Mar 02. The Chief Colleague Experience Off now owns 13,712 shares after completing the transaction at $173.18 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who serves as the EVP – Controller of the company, sold 5,656 shares for $175.86 each. As a result, the insider received 994,664 and left with 805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXP now has a Market Capitalization of 113.90B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $182.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXP traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXP traded about 3.05M shares per day. A total of 743.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 6.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

AXP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 2.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.63, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $10.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.14. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 25 analysts recommending between $13.38 and $10.2.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $15.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.95B to a low estimate of $14.81B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $13.39B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.58B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.21B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.86B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.95B and the low estimate is $61.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.