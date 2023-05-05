Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was $11.85 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1783335 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares for $11.80 per share. The transaction valued at 138,093 led to the insider holds 823,454 shares of the business.

Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares of FOLD for $71,335 on May 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 968,405 shares after completing the transaction at $11.80 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 6,044 shares for $11.66 each. As a result, the insider received 70,502 and left with 974,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.59.

Shares Statistics:

FOLD traded an average of 2.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 289.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.33M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 21.06M, compared to 20.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.57M to a low estimate of $80.58M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.72M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.96M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.9M and the low estimate is $440.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.