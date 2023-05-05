Amyris Inc. (AMRS) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Amyris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.84, down -12.19% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1164 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4555863 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 421.69M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0097.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRS traded 4.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 49.58M with a Short Ratio of 49.58M, compared to 56.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.52% and a Short% of Float of 18.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $53.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.22M to a low estimate of $47.65M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.71M, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.56M, an increase of 327.20% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 96.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.