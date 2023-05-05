An average trading volume for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has been steady over the recent period.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473999 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 31,800 led to the insider holds 56,435 shares of the business.

Oxholm Jose Miguel bought 1,000 shares of HYLN for $2,990 on Nov 17. The VP, General Counsel & CCO now owns 213,104 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, GALLAGHER DENNIS M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,000 and bolstered with 281,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYLN now has a Market Capitalization of 327.06M and an Enterprise Value of 21.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8556.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYLN traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 11.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $690k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $480k. As of the current estimate, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $340k, an estimated increase of 102.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $710k, an increase of 312.80% over than the figure of $102.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11M, up 620.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.51M and the low estimate is $181.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,508.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.