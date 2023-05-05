An average trading volume for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $52.89 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $53.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891488 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $55.73 per share. The transaction valued at 222,920 led to the insider holds 165,064 shares of the business.

Surrett Byron sold 2,713 shares of SEAS for $151,195 on Mar 16. The insider now owns 13,391 shares after completing the transaction at $55.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Taylor George Anthony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 32,176 shares for $58.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,869,186 and left with 109,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62B and an Enterprise Value of 5.77B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $69.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAS traded on average about 836.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 3.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $4.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $282.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.1M to a low estimate of $274.9M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.69M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.26M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $541M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.