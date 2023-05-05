An investigation into American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $1.99 down -6.13% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2169360 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Well Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Schoenberg Ido sold 10,265 shares for $2.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,247 led to the insider holds 1,316,909 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 9,486 shares of AMWL for $20,559 on May 01. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,160,353 shares after completing the transaction at $2.17 per share. On May 01, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,575 shares for $2.17 each. As a result, the insider received 12,083 and left with 1,375,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMWL now has a Market Capitalization of 605.15M and an Enterprise Value of 81.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5061.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMWL has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 264.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 10.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67.12M to a low estimate of $63.94M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.52M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.44M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.19M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.85M and the low estimate is $287.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.