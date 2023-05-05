An investigation into British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $36.08 in the prior trading day, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed at $35.43, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3471563 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTI now has a Market Capitalization of 82.61B and an Enterprise Value of 133.54B. As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $45.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 7.99M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BTI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.18, compared to 2.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.94. The current Payout Ratio is 58.90% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.