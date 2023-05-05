An overall feel about Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Paycom Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $279.99, down -4.67% from its previous closing price of $293.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1103152 shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $304.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $279.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAYC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $310.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $457.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $457 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Clark Jason D. sold 1,070 shares for $278.33 per share. The transaction valued at 297,813 led to the insider holds 4,741 shares of the business.

PETERS FREDERICK C II sold 1,000 shares of PAYC for $371,170 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 15,778 shares after completing the transaction at $371.17 per share. On May 25, another insider, Faurot Holly, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,431 shares for $277.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,507,393 and left with 38,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 17.41B and an Enterprise Value of 17.04B. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $402.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 320.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAYC traded 532.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 702.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 14.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.65. EPS for the following year is $9.32, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.07 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $398.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.5M to a low estimate of $397.5M. As of the current estimate, Paycom Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.92M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.05M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.