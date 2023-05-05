An overall feel about SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock in the current moment?

The price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $1.61 in the last session, up 3.21% from day before closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2945358 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNDL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 361.54M and an Enterprise Value of 256.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5881, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2269.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNDL traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.14M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.34M with a Short Ratio of 16.34M, compared to 15.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $176.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 933.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.85M, an increase of 1,186.90% over than the figure of $933.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $502.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,138.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $780.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.71M and the low estimate is $780.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.