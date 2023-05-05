Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG): Selected Notes

After finishing at $33.44 in the prior trading day, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed at $31.38, down -6.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11045544 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 109,795 led to the insider holds 89,320 shares of the business.

Donohue Elisabeth B bought 2,500 shares of NRG for $78,300 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,724 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Cox Heather, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,571 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,204 and bolstered with 30,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 16.16B. As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.25M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NRG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 13.48M, compared to 13.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $7.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.76 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.9B, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08B, a decrease of -44.00% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.54B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.21B and the low estimate is $26.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.