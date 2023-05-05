Analyst EPS estimates for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $1.20, down -3.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528839 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVITAN DAN bought 75,796 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 81,860 led to the insider holds 106,283 shares of the business.

Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares of BIRD for $29,807 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 323,188 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Vernachio Joseph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,784 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 19,131 and left with 373,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 191.95M and an Enterprise Value of 130.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5403, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9062.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 7.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $47.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.2M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.76M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.96M, a decrease of -18.20% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.63M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.9M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.