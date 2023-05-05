Analyst EPS estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) stock

After finishing at $46.46 in the prior trading day, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed at $42.80, down -7.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7407786 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $50.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when CALAWAY TONIT M sold 6,889 shares for $50.87 per share. The transaction valued at 350,448 led to the insider holds 28,105 shares of the business.

Ericson Brady D sold 40,000 shares of BWA for $2,030,432 on Mar 03. The Vice President now owns 30,544 shares after completing the transaction at $50.76 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Demmerle Stefan, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $51.05 each. As a result, the insider received 153,150 and left with 159,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.15B and an Enterprise Value of 14.25B. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 5.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BWA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 16.90% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.14 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.23 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.87B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.8B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.61B and the low estimate is $17.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.