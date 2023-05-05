Analyst EPS estimates for Denbury Inc. (DEN) stock

In the latest session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) closed at $84.62 down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $87.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170726 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denbury Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8263.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $108.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87.75 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Jennings Nicole H. sold 618 shares for $78.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,730 led to the insider holds 60,443 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.71B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEN has traded an average of 656.07K shares per day and 652.73k over the past ten days. A total of 51.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.16% stake in the company. Shares short for DEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 5.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.69% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.48 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.79 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $344.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $374.5M to a low estimate of $319.93M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $411.86M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.04M, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.