Analysts predict EPS of $1.06 for Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD)’s current quarter

After finishing at $67.73 in the prior trading day, Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) closed at $66.14, down -2.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570984 shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

On September 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 20, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when KRETZMER W BRIAN sold 2,531 shares for $88.55 per share. The transaction valued at 224,120 led to the insider holds 6,789 shares of the business.

ROSSEN JEREMY sold 2,199 shares of ZD for $188,410 on Nov 10. The EVP/General Counsel now owns 5,898 shares after completing the transaction at $85.68 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, FAY SARAH ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,162 shares for $86.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,500 and bolstered with 11,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.70B and an Enterprise Value of 3.98B. As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $94.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 294.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.86M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ZD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.29. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $6.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $296.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $275.81M. As of the current estimate, Ziff Davis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.07M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.28M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.