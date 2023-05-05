Analysts predict EPS of $1.48 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s current quarter

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed the day trading at $53.23 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $52.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6082546 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

On March 17, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 958 shares for $57.24 per share. The transaction valued at 54,836 led to the insider holds 5,404 shares of the business.

Alemany Ellen R bought 783 shares of FIS for $44,819 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 2,983 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Hoag Erik D, who serves as the CEVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,658 shares for $63.88 each. As a result, the insider received 361,433 and left with 16,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.79B and an Enterprise Value of 52.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $106.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIS traded about 6.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIS traded about 5.54M shares per day. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.94M, compared to 8.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

FIS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 1.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 31 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.53B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.39B and the low estimate is $14.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.