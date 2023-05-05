Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

After finishing at $8.50 in the prior trading day, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed at $8.29, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6905025 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 448.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.4M with a Short Ratio of 16.40M, compared to 22.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.