Analysts provide stock recommendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

After finishing at $6.07 in the prior trading day, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed at $6.01, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8209461 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUFG now has a Market Capitalization of 77.39B. As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 9.49M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 30.50, compared to 0.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 502.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23. The current Payout Ratio is 31.59% for MUFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.07B, down -38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.81B and the low estimate is $28.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.