Analysts provide stock recommendations for Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed the day trading at $15.63 down -8.60% from the previous closing price of $17.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9500501 shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRIP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $21 from $40 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $26.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on February 08, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares for $26.91 per share. The transaction valued at 698,153 led to the insider holds 40,316 shares of the business.

Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of TRIP for $99,516 on Sep 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,551 shares after completing the transaction at $23.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider received 412,500 and left with 33,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Tripadvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $28.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRIP traded about 2.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRIP traded about 3.13M shares per day. A total of 140.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 5.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $470.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $480.3M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $507.45M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.58M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.