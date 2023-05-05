Analyzing AutoNation Inc. (AN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, AutoNation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $129.42, down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $132.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845712 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $130 from $125 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $96.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $126.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 37,156 shares for $137.39 per share. The transaction valued at 5,104,781 led to the insider holds 5,230,623 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 17,637 shares of AN for $2,381,118 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 5,267,779 shares after completing the transaction at $135.01 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,239 shares for $135.37 each. As a result, the insider received 6,394,578 and left with 5,285,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.13B and an Enterprise Value of 12.73B. As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $158.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AN traded 774.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 656.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 5.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.62% and a Short% of Float of 20.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.29 and a low estimate of $5.34, while EPS last year was $6.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.33, with high estimates of $6.19 and low estimates of $4.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.55 and $21.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.45. EPS for the following year is $20.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $24.49 and $17.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $6.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.86B to a low estimate of $6.48B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.87B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.63B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.48B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.98B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.45B and the low estimate is $24.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.