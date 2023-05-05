Analyzing CVS Health Corporation (CVS)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) closed at $68.79 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $70.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10400332 shares were traded. CVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CVS Health Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Moriarty Thomas M sold 137,466 shares for $98.36 per share. The transaction valued at 13,521,180 led to the insider holds 608,129 shares of the business.

Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares of CVS for $2,344,264 on Aug 04. The EVP&President-PharmacyServices now owns 109,183 shares after completing the transaction at $104.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 120,899 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,848,102 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVS now has a Market Capitalization of 93.12B and an Enterprise Value of 148.13B. As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $107.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVS has traded an average of 8.66M shares per day and 8.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.75M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 12.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVS is 2.42, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 69.40% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $8.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.7. EPS for the following year is $9, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.22 and $8.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.53B to a low estimate of $81.59B. As of the current estimate, CVS Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $80.64B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.43B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.61B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.47B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.06B and the low estimate is $313.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.