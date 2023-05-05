Analyzing MMTec Inc. (MTC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, MMTec Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.01, down -25.19% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714415 shares were traded. MTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57M and an Enterprise Value of -3.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4098.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTC traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MTC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 114.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 283.77k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.