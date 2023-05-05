Are analysts optimistic about Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (NASDAQ:ASND) stock?

As of close of business last night, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock clocked out at $94.01, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $91.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514525 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $151 to $108.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASND now has a Market Capitalization of 4.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $134.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASND traded 787.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.70M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ASND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.