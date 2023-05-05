Are analysts optimistic about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:CX) stock?

The closing price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) was $6.35 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8854368 shares were traded. CX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $5.90 previously.

On December 08, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.90.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.01B and an Enterprise Value of 16.55B. As of this moment, CEMEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CX has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.54.

Shares Statistics:

CX traded an average of 7.20M shares per day over the past three months and 8.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.45M. Insiders hold about 60.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.82M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 10.23M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 17, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.16B. As of the current estimate, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.31B, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.09B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.58B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.98B and the low estimate is $16.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.