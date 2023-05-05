Are analysts optimistic about fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE:FUBO) stock?

The price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $1.12 in the last session, down -3.45% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8993656 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUBO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Horihuela Alberto sold 78,564 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 87,206 led to the insider holds 1,360,718 shares of the business.

Janedis John bought 8,000 shares of FUBO for $9,759 on Mar 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 167,789 and left with 1,252,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUBO now has a Market Capitalization of 264.22M and an Enterprise Value of 369.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6748.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUBO traded on average about 12.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 209.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 43.28M with a Short Ratio of 43.28M, compared to 39.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.64% and a Short% of Float of 21.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $303.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.3M to a low estimate of $301.9M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.02M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.45M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.04M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.