Are Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares too expensive at this price?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) closed the day trading at $3.70 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995851 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $5.60 previously.

On October 28, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 5.89B. As of this moment, Ardagh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9908.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBP traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBP traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 597.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.82M. Insiders hold about 76.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 4.78M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AMBP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $5.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.