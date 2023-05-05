Are ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $73.05 in the prior trading day, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) closed at $69.60, down -4.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160507 shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when MONDANO DONALD O sold 2,500 shares for $85.50 per share. The transaction valued at 213,750 led to the insider holds 5,440 shares of the business.

PAYNE ULICE JR sold 780 shares of MAN for $69,490 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 9,720 shares after completing the transaction at $89.09 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, PAYNE ULICE JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $86.69 each. As a result, the insider received 52,014 and left with 8,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.75B and an Enterprise Value of 4.31B. As of this moment, ManpowerGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $95.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.11M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 952.28k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.72, compared to 2.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.78 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.41. EPS for the following year is $7.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.41 and $6.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.78B. As of the current estimate, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.07B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.83B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.2B and the low estimate is $18.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.