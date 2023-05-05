Are Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) closed at $12.25 down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $12.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3022173 shares were traded. ORCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $13.75 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Maged Alexis bought 29,595 shares for $13.01 per share. The transaction valued at 385,035 led to the insider holds 48,435 shares of the business.

Maged Alexis bought 3,840 shares of ORCC for $49,829 on Sep 09. The Vice President now owns 38,840 shares after completing the transaction at $12.98 per share. On May 24, another insider, Weiler Melissa, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,050 and bolstered with 28,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B. As of this moment, Owl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has reached a high of $14.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORCC has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 393.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 8.98M, compared to 9.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORCC is 1.32, from 1.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $365.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $377.09M to a low estimate of $357.8M. As of the current estimate, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $264.16M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.16M, an increase of 35.80% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $359.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.