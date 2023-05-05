Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $40.05 in the last session, down -0.37% from day before closing price of $40.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1502656 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On April 12, 2023, SVB Securities Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $35.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $27.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 21, 2023, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y sold 11,350 shares for $32.65 per share. The transaction valued at 370,578 led to the insider holds 7,867 shares of the business.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 875 shares of ARWR for $28,542 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $32.62 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Waddill William D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 96,000 and left with 28,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 5.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.8M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.41M, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.59M, an increase of 34.90% less than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $243.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $45.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.