As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) offers stability

After finishing at $6.66 in the prior trading day, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $6.31, down -5.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176631 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Brainard David sold 10,305 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 129,122 led to the insider holds 163,418 shares of the business.

Shields John L. sold 810 shares of EVER for $10,149 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 19,661 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,490 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 19,370 and left with 20,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 402.69M and an Enterprise Value of 378.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 447.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 601.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Apr 13, 2023 were 993.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 948.51k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $103.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.37M to a low estimate of $102.21M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.68M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.95M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.13M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.7M and the low estimate is $484M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.