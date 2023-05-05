Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

After finishing at $86.74 in the prior trading day, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) closed at $84.50, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1308184 shares were traded. BMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.90B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMO has reached a high of $110.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 830.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 691.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 676.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.44, compared to 4.21 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.32 and $9.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.79. EPS for the following year is $10.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.94 and $7.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $5.54B. As of the current estimate, Bank of Montreal’s year-ago sales were $4.97B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.15B, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.91B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.94B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.23B and the low estimate is $25.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.