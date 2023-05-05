Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) closed at $252.46 down -4.23% from its previous closing price of $263.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2405719 shares were traded. BDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $260.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $251.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $290.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $221 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares for $248.60 per share. The transaction valued at 353,261 led to the insider holds 4,119 shares of the business.

Polen Thomas E Jr sold 9,500 shares of BDX for $2,518,735 on Aug 15. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 28,878 shares after completing the transaction at $265.13 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Hickey David, who serves as the EVP & President, Life Sciences of the company, sold 475 shares for $265.00 each. As a result, the insider received 125,875 and left with 3,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDX now has a Market Capitalization of 71.82B and an Enterprise Value of 87.67B. As of this moment, Becton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has reached a high of $269.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BDX has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 283.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BDX is 3.64, from 3.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 64.21% for BDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.78 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.14 and low estimates of $3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.28 and $12.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.21. EPS for the following year is $13.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.9 and $13.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.75B to a low estimate of $4.56B. As of the current estimate, Becton Dickinson and Company’s year-ago sales were $5.01B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.81B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.48B and the low estimate is $20.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.