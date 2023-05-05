B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed at $15.89 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $16.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201864 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 185,125 led to the insider holds 46,491 shares of the business.

Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of BGS for $280,294 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 760,392 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, POE ALFRED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 each. As a result, the insider received 286,658 and left with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $26.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BGS traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 869.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.33M, compared to 11.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BGS is 0.76, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.22.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $527.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.3M to a low estimate of $521.5M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $532.41M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.06M, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $482.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.