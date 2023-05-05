Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) was $2.25 for the day, up 8.70% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3707395 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 155.99M and an Enterprise Value of 127.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5309, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2925.

Shares Statistics:

BTBT traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 2.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 8.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Bit Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.57M, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.2M, an increase of 49.70% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.3M, up 40.70% from the average estimate.