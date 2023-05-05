Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Records 0.84 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.7805 High

After finishing at $0.79 in the prior trading day, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) closed at $0.69, down -12.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0952 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836966 shares were traded. BON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BON now has a Market Capitalization of 15.72M and an Enterprise Value of 20.28M. As of this moment, Bon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BON has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5525.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 131.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 358.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.96M. Insiders hold about 43.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 33.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 27.37k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.