Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) was $348.78 for the day, down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $356.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853097 shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $358.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $346.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $460 to $440.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $550.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $383.64 per share. The transaction valued at 11,509,350 led to the insider holds 17,493 shares of the business.

Miron Steven A bought 2,500 shares of CHTR for $960,875 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 9,173 shares after completing the transaction at $384.35 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,174,605 and bolstered with 46,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 56.28B and an Enterprise Value of 153.54B. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $515.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 350.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 374.97.

Shares Statistics:

CHTR traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.59M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.64M, compared to 9.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.36 and a low estimate of $6.64, while EPS last year was $8.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.41, with high estimates of $10.11 and low estimates of $6.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.34 and $27.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.73. EPS for the following year is $39.18, with 22 analysts recommending between $48.86 and $31.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.08B to a low estimate of $13.68B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.83B, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.69B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.02B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.19B and the low estimate is $55.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.